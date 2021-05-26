Tanzania Peeps At Afcon Beach Soccer Exit

TANZANIA will today be looking for its first win in the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will face hosts and defending champions Senegal today.

After losing 4-3 against neighbors Uganda's Sand Cranes in their opening encounter at the Saly Beach Soccer Stadium on Monday, Tanzania will need nothing but victory today to remain in contention for the next round of the tournament.

Uganda goals were netted by Isma Kawawulo, who had a brace, while Emmanuel Wasswa and Swalleh Ssimbwa scored one each. Jarufu Juma scored a brace for Tanzania and Wallis Mapunda netted one.

In a thrilling contest Wasswa scored the opening goal for Uganda in the first quarter of the game before Tanzania equalised at the second quarter through Juma, who netted from the spot kick after Uganda's Paul Lule had handled the ball in the box.

Tanzania netted the second through Mapunda but Uganda gallantly fought back to pull level through Ssimbwa.

Kawawulo gave Uganda two more goals in the final quarter despite Juma's effort with the third goal for Tanzania a few minutes before the final whistle. Kawawulo's has now scored three goals in the tournament so far, following his consolation in a 5-1 loss against Senegal. This is the maiden appearance for Uganda in the championship.

Against Senegal, it will be an uphill task for Tanzania, who kicked off their campaign with a convincing 5-1 over Uganda last Sunday at the same venue.

This means Tanzania is placed bottom of the group. Tanzania is pooled in group A alongside hosts Senegal and Uganda.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) pulled out of the tournament at the eleventh hour. Hosts Senegal top the group after on three points, tied with Uganda but the host has superior goal difference.

Group B comprises Morocco, Seychelles, Morocco and Mozambique whereby Morocco secured a 5-1 victory over Seychelles in their first group game.

Mozambique's Mambas moved a step closer to land their ticket to the last four following a 7-3 victory over Seychelles Pirates that saw them raise their tally to maximum six points.

Mozambique leads of the group, ahead of Morocco (3 points) from one game. The group was schedule to complete their group campaign yesterday with Seychelles playing against Egypt and Mozambique against Morocco.