Tanzania: Plans to Curb Illegal Fishing Nets in Pipeline

THE government is working on a mechanism to identify fishing nets manufacturing process and distribution to fishermen to control illegal nets in the country.

This was revealed in Mwanza Region yesterday by the Deputy Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Abdallah Ulega during his meeting with Kanyala Village residents in Sengerema District.

"We are well prepared to monitor manufacturers who produce and bring to the market outlawed fishing nets.

Fishermen in the country have been in dilemma for quite some time as when they procure such nets, they end up being in trouble while no measures are taken to manufacturers and distributors," he said .

Mr Ulega said to ensure that fishing nets meet the required standards; the ministry in collaboration with the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) will establish a system that will be nationally recognized to save fishermen from further incurring a loss.

The deputy minister also commended the residents of Kanyala Village in Sengerema District for showing a broad understanding of the non-use of illegal fishing gears in collaboration with the government which has significantly reduced illegal fishing activities.

Regarding the establishment of fishermen cooperatives, he said the government plans to enable fishermen through these associations to obtain loans so that they can purchase more modern fishing equipment.

In ensuring that fishermen's cooperatives benefit from loans through various financial institutions including the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), Mr Ulega has urged associations that have already received loans to make timely repayments so that they can qualify for further lending as well as facilitate other parties to get loans and promote the fishing industry.

For his part, Buchosa Member of Parliament, Eric Shigongo commended the Ministry for ensuring that it manages the interests of fishermen and called on them to control illegal fishing nets before they reach the fishermen, by inspecting nets from people or companies licensed to import the nets.

The Sengerema District Commissioner, Mr Emmanuel Kipole also rebuked corrupt practices and urged fishermen not to give bribes to any government official as by doing so they are justifying the continued existence of such acts.

He called on the authorities involved in the seizure of illegal fishing gear to comply with the country's laws as corrupt practices destroy the country and lead to a lack of good relations between the operators and the fishermen.

Some residents of Kanyala Village, speaking at a meeting with the Deputy Minister, have complained about some fishermen's cooperatives lacking loans from various financial institutions despite following the procedures that have been linked to those institutions.