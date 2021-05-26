Liberia: Religious Holiday Debate At Senate Delayed

26 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Muslims who anticipated that beginning Tuesday, May 25, 2021 the legislature would begin to discuss what they have long craved for will have to wait a little longer as the Senate failed to discuss the proposed legislation from Senator Edwin Snowe (IND-Bomi County).

The intent of the Edwin Snowe much-talked about proposed legislation is to allot public holiday for Liberian Muslims and Christians was unable to receive its first reading as per legislative practice as a result of the crafter's absence from session.

Interestingly, submission of the legislation formed part of the Senate agenda for its Tuesday session but could not be read because Senator Snowe was absent. The Senate Pro-Tempore didn't give reason for Senator Snowe's absence.

When contacted via text message, Senator Snowe responded: "I traveled. My flight was scheduled to depart at 3:50 and I left the chamber at 1:00 and up to that time session had not started."

The proposed acts include; An Act Making Easter Monday a Public Holiday", "An Act Making Eid al-Adha (Abraham's Day) a public Holiday", "An Act Making Eid al-Fitr (End of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Festival of Breaking Fast) a Public Holiday.

In recent years, Muslims have advocated for the legislation of a day to be set aside as holiday for Muslims in Liberia for the celebration of their holy month which includes; Eid al-Adha (Abraham's Day) and Eid al-Fitr (End of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Festival of Breaking Fast).

In 2020, a group under the banner, the Movement for Islamic Holidays in Liberia called on the Legislature to pass into law two major Islamic festivals - Eid al-Fitr, known as Ramadan Day and Eid al-Adha also called Abraham day as national holidays.

