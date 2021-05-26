Africa: UBA Liberia Celebrates Africa Day With Theme 'Africa to the World'

26 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — United Bank for Africa Liberia Limited again joins the rest of Africa to celebrate another anniversary of the African Union, a day also widely known as Africa Day.

This annual celebration brings UBA Liberia Staff together at an organized event to highlight the cultural and economic potential of the Continent as they show case their traditional African attires.

This annual event which has become a lifestyle of the bank, takes place simultaneously in all UBA Subsidiaries around Africa highlighting UBA as a Pan African Bank that is built around African fundamentals.

All UBA Liberia Business Offices marked the day in grand style with unique African themed decorations adorning the branches, lots of African delicacies, and cultural performances to showcase that the bank takes huge pride in its African Heritage.

This year's theme, Africa to the World, drives the reality that Africa is ready to export it talents to the rest of the world to improve its social, economic and political position among other equals.

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica.

