Liberia: Executive Submits Special National Draft Budget of U.S.$301.5 Million to Run From July-December 2021

Monrovia — The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has submitted to the Legislature the Special Draft National Budget for fiscal year July 1 to December 31, 2021 in the tone of US$301.5 million consisting of only domestic revenue.

Acting Finance Minister Dr. Samora P.Z. Wolokolie presented the draft fiscal instrument to House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers on Tuesday.

The submission is in accordance with section 65 of the amended Public Finance Management Act of 2009, which provides for the change in the fiscal year and for the formulation of a special national budget of six months to pave the way for transition to the new fiscal year, which begins in 2022.

Minister Wolokolie at the submission projected economic growth at 3.2 percent up from a slump of 3.0 percent in 2020, with recovery momentum continuing in 2022 at 4.0.

Priority areas of the special budget include Agriculture, Education, Energy and Environment, Health, Industry and Commerce, Infrastructure and Basic Services, Security and Rule of Law, Public Administration and Transparency and Accountability.

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers receiving the budget expressed hope that the special budget will serve the best interest of the people.

Speaker Chambers said: "We are thankful for the submission, and we hope it will serve in the best interest of our people. In consultation with you, we hope to do the best we can, and hope that this agenda centers around radical thinking of the pro-poor agenda for prosperity and development could be enhanced with the collective support of everybody.