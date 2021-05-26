Liberia: UK-Liberia Chamber of Commerce Brainstorm On Trade, Investments

Monrovia — The Liberia Business Association (LIBA) and the United Kingdom-Liberia Chamber of Commerce, have brainstormed on trade and investments that could help boost the Liberian economy that is struggling for improvement.

Speaking via the Internet at the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, March 25, 2021, the Director of Communication and External Affairs of the UK-LIBERIA Chamber of Commerce, Wofai Samuel, elaborated that the agreement seeks to promote education, health, agriculture and other useful businesses that could help to elevate the Liberian economy.

According to her, the agreement also highlights collaboration and partnership between the Liberia Business Association and members of the UK-Liberia Chamber of Commerce that could benefit the Liberian Government and its people who are eagered for huge and sustainable investments that might agument their living standards.

She mentioned that more interactions will be looked at between Liberian businesses and UK-LIBERIA Chamber to expand the partnership; thus showcasing the potential of Liberian businesses and their products that are more marketable at home and abroad.