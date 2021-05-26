Zimbabwe: Handball Team Back in Camp

Senior Sports Reporter

THE national Under-21 men's handball team are scheduled to meet again this week for their periodic training sessions at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

The team are expected to troop into camp tomorrow.

They will be staying in Belvedere, but training will be conducted at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

The Under-21 side were set to participate in the Abahlobo Handball tournament organised by Western Cape Handball Association.

But, the national association pulled out, as they believed they would not secure clearance in time for the tournament, set to end yesterday.

They then decided to have the team regroup, for their periodic trainings and the camp is running until Sunday.

Zimbabwe Handball Federation secretary-general, Edison Chirowodza, said they were continuing with their Vision 2024 plans and were looking at engaging either Zambia, or Mozambique for a friendly in July.

They were also expecting Swiss coach, Rolf Haussener, who has been working in conjunction with the local coaches on the Vision 2024 project in July.

"In terms of training and preparations, it's ongoing since we are working towards a long-term national team development plan.

"But, we are also planning that in July, our foreign coach, Rolf is going to be in the country, so we are looking forward to organising a friendly with one of our neighbouring countries.

"As a country we will not stop, in terms of our preparations and building our team, so we are looking at having a friendly with either Zambia or Mozambique," said Chirowodza.

The handball mother body have been focusing more on the Under-21s to build a strong national team, are also set to launch a similar development programme, for the Under-18 girls' team.

"When Rolf comes in July, we are going to launch our Vision 2026 programme for the ladies' team, as part of our development strategy.

"Basically, we are taking them from Under-18.

"His (Rolf) coming will also definitely make a difference, in terms of engaging directly with the Under-21 team, because their activities have been mainly virtual.

"So, to the players, his coming is something also important.

"If we are successful in having a friendly, he will have direct analysis of the team's performance and technical abilities," said Chirowodza.