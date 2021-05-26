Zimbabwe: Ngezi Skipper Warns Teammates

Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars captain, Qadr Amini, has warned his colleagues not to get carried away after they opened their Chibuku Super campaign with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Triangle on Sunday at Mandava.

The Mhondoro team showed immense character to grab a remarkable win over the 2018 Cup winners.

But, Amini believes there is still a lot of work do be done, if they are to do well, in their bid to win the Cup they won in their maiden Premiership season, five years ago.

"I am very happy for the three points we have collected against a top and highly-competitive team," said Amini.

"It was always going to be a tough call, to open the campaign against such strong opponents and, for us to have come out victorious, speaks volumes of our capacity.

"Triangle are a big side and their experience in the Chibuku Super Cup is massive.

"And, for us to have come from behind to grab a win, means a lot.

"But, as players, we feel there are a lot of areas we need to improve on.

"The fact that we have beaten Triangle means that we have what it takes, but we should not get carried away for we may run the risk of overestimating our strength and be suicidal by so doing."

The Warriors defender said the Zvishavane-based Group 4 is one of the toughest as it features three former winners Triangle, FC Platinum and Ngezi.

"This is a tough group we are in. It's a group of the giants, FC Platinum, Triangle and even WhaWha, cannot be underrated, just because they didn't have a good day in the office in their opener.

"We need to know that every team wants to win and it will be suicidal for us to think that, because we have started on a high, we will be able to post good results.

"Our next game is against WhaWha. They didn't do well against FC Platinum in their opening game, of course, and that means they can be very dangerous.

"We are in a group that is very tricky and we need to be at our best.

"We are definitely not yet at a level where we can say we are okay. We have to improve in all aspects of the game."