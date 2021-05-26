Zimbabwe: Jockey Satombo Appeals to Sponsors

Sports reporter

AS the OK Grand Challenge horse race beckons, champion apprentice jockey, Rodgers Satombo, has called for more sponsorship in the industry.

He believes it's the only way local jockeys can fulfil their potential on the big stage.

Speaking at the ceremony where horses for the big race were unveiled, at Borrowdale Park on Monday, Satombo said there was need to develop more apprentices and jockeys.

"Horse racing in Zimbabwe should be sponsored, up to the academy level, so that it does not remain dominated by a few elites while talented, but underprivileged, locals languish in poverty.

"So far, in Zimbabwe, the horse racing academy is only left with three apprentices.

"There is no junior policy, which caters for the development, of the youngsters."

Satombo also highlighted that some senior jockeys like Daniel Frank and Brendon McNorton were on the twilight stages of their careers.

"The horse riding academy here has virtually closed due to financial challenges," he said.

"We pray for the corporate world, and various stakeholders, not to underrate horse-riding, but just treat it as any other sporting discipline, like soccer, since it brings money into the country, if strongly supported."

Jockey Kevin Derere said his horse, Diesel and Dust, is likely to steal the show at the OK Grand Challenge.

The prestigious annual horse race will be held on June 5 and, for the first time, behind closed doors, under the Covid-19 health protocols.

The race, however, will be fully integrated online.

"Although he (Diesel and Dust) is still inexperienced, in the competition, he is still very young, disciplined, energetic and has a brighter future.

"He is one of the best horses in Zimbabwe, with a record of completing his races in two minutes and one second in three starts, which he had, so far," said Derere.

The OK Grand Challenge returns this year with a sponsorship of US$70 000.

Winners will walk away with a purse of US$35 000 and the first runner-up will take home US$17 500.

The third-place finisher pockets US$10 000 while US$7 000 has been set aside for fourth-place.