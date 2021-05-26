Zimbabwe: Zim Runners in Last Olympic Attempt

Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR long distance runners will have their last attempt on qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the Retail Capital Langa Marathon Challenge this Sunday.

Zimbabwe will be represented by Munyaradzi Jari and Fortunate Chidzivo, who were part of the team that went to Italy in April. They will be joined by Jonathan Chinyoka and Tryfina Picardo.

Ngonidzashe Ncube and Isaac Mpofu are not part of the team.

Ncube, who missed qualification by less than a minute in his last race, will not be competing in South Africa.

He indicated that he needs to recover from the last race. The qualifying time for men at the Olympics is 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds and 2 hours 29 minutes 30 seconds for women.

The closing date for marathon qualification is May 31.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, conceded that it has been difficult trying to qualify for the Games.

"This is the last qualifying event for the Olympics. We have four athletes, some pulled out, they said they cannot make it, they need to recover, which is something I understood as a coach," he said.

"It's been very difficult for everybody. We are hoping that they will get the times. If they don't, we don't blame them, it's been difficult.

"This period of Covid-19 has been a challenge for many athletes. Almost 80 percent of athletes who qualified, they did so before April, last year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Olympics Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Jari has a very strong chance of qualifying and Fortunate Chidzivo as well. Chinyoka is the dark horse, but I believe he can make it, he is very strong.

"And Tryfina, she is still young and has been running 21km, so she is going for her first marathon. We have had athletes, who did well on their first marathon, like Rutendo Nyahora.

"So, as long as she can run the first 27km well, she can do well. It's all about endurance."

Jari and Chidzivo have been in South Africa, for almost two weeks now, where they are fine-tuning their preparations.

Coach Cephas Pasipamire, who is also a former athlete and has been working with some of the athletes, including Chidzivo, said there is need to keep supporting the athletes, as they go out for their last shot.

"Sometimes when you fail, especially when you know you are well-prepared, it may affect your confidence," he said.