Zimbabwe: Zim Runners in Last Olympic Attempt

26 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR long distance runners will have their last attempt on qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the Retail Capital Langa Marathon Challenge this Sunday.

Zimbabwe will be represented by Munyaradzi Jari and Fortunate Chidzivo, who were part of the team that went to Italy in April. They will be joined by Jonathan Chinyoka and Tryfina Picardo.

Ngonidzashe Ncube and Isaac Mpofu are not part of the team.

Ncube, who missed qualification by less than a minute in his last race, will not be competing in South Africa.

He indicated that he needs to recover from the last race. The qualifying time for men at the Olympics is 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds and 2 hours 29 minutes 30 seconds for women.

The closing date for marathon qualification is May 31.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, conceded that it has been difficult trying to qualify for the Games.

"This is the last qualifying event for the Olympics. We have four athletes, some pulled out, they said they cannot make it, they need to recover, which is something I understood as a coach," he said.

"It's been very difficult for everybody. We are hoping that they will get the times. If they don't, we don't blame them, it's been difficult.

"This period of Covid-19 has been a challenge for many athletes. Almost 80 percent of athletes who qualified, they did so before April, last year.

"Jari has a very strong chance of qualifying and Fortunate Chidzivo as well. Chinyoka is the dark horse, but I believe he can make it, he is very strong.

"And Tryfina, she is still young and has been running 21km, so she is going for her first marathon. We have had athletes, who did well on their first marathon, like Rutendo Nyahora.

"So, as long as she can run the first 27km well, she can do well. It's all about endurance."

Jari and Chidzivo have been in South Africa, for almost two weeks now, where they are fine-tuning their preparations.

Coach Cephas Pasipamire, who is also a former athlete and has been working with some of the athletes, including Chidzivo, said there is need to keep supporting the athletes, as they go out for their last shot.

"Sometimes when you fail, especially when you know you are well-prepared, it may affect your confidence," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.