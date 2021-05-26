Africa: Nearly 4.8 Million Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed Across Continent

Injection against Covid-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Kinshasa, in April 2021 (file photo).

As of May 25, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,774,528 while over 21,473,783 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 128,956 and 4,320,422 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,640,932 - and 55,976 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 517,423 ), Tunisia ( 337,529 ), Ethiopia ( 269,782 ), Egypt ( 256,124 ), Libya ( 183,932 ) and Kenya ( 168,925 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

