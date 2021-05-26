Africa: Nearly 4.8 Million Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed Across Continent

© RFI/Pascal Mulegwa
Injection against Covid-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Kinshasa, in April 2021 (file photo).
26 May 2021
allAfrica.com

As of May 25, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,774,528 while over 21,473,783 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  128,956 and  4,320,422 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,640,932 - and  55,976 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 517,423 ), Tunisia (  337,529 ), Ethiopia (  269,782 ), Egypt (  256,124 ), Libya (  183,932 ) and Kenya ( 168,925 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa 3 Years Away From Full Vaccine Manufacture Capacity
Zimbabwe Reports First Cases of Covid-19 Variant from India
New Access to Learning for More than 100 Million Young Nigerians
Cautious Optimism as Kenya President Eases Covid-19 Restrictions
South Africa 3 Years Away From Full Vaccine Manufacture Capacity
Zimbabwe Reports First Cases of Covid-19 Variant from India
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.