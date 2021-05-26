Liberia: NEC, LISGIS End One Day Meeting On Boundary Delimitation

25 May 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission, (NEC) and the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo Information Services, LISGIS, Tuesday ended a one-day discussion for engagements leading to the conduct of the current National Census and Election Boundary Delimitation in Liberia. The meeting was held at the headquarters of LISGIS.

Welcoming the five-person NEC delegation, the Director General of LISGIS, Professor Francis Wreh, spoke about the digital system being used for the national census, the first of its kind in Africa, according Professor Wreh.

The Director General of LISGIS said, the national census will capture coordinates of structures, including private and government schools, hospitals, temporary and permanent. For her part, the Chairperson of NEC, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah thanked the LISGIS team discussion.

The NEC Boss reiterated the need to engage key stakeholders to find a way to resolve existing land disputes as being left unattended, could impact the work of the national census.At the close of the meeting, both NEC and LISGIS agreed that the NEC will formally be invited to participate in the Steering Committee and the Technical Committee meetings that are centered around the national census.

The Chairperson of NEC, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah headed the five-person NEC delegation, which included Commissioner Floyd O. Sayor, Madam Emma K. Togbe, Deputy Executive Director for Operations, Michael Monger, Director GIS and Isaac Zahn, Director Data Center, while the LISGIS delegation included its Director General Professor Francis Wreh, as head, as well as JannieFahnbulleh, Mariah Q. Glayeneh and Thomas I. Davis.

