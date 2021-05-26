Liberia: Liba, UK-Liberia Chamber of Commerce Brainstorm On Trade, Investments

The Liberia Business Association (LIBA) and the United Kingdom-Liberia Chamber of Commerce, have brainstormed on trade and investments that could help boost the Liberian economy that is struggling for improvement. Speaking via the Internet at the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, March 25, 2021, the Director of Communication and External Affairs of the UK-LIBERIA Chamber of Commerce, Wofai Samuel, elaborated that the agreement seeks to promote education, health, agriculture and other useful businesses that could help to elevate the Liberian economy.

According to her, the agreement also highlights collaboration and partnership between the Liberia Business Association and members of the UK-Liberia Chamber of Commerce that could benefit the Liberian Government and its people who are eager for huge and sustainable investments that might augment their living standards.

She mentioned that more interactions will be looked at between Liberian businesses and UK-LIBERIA Chamber to expand the partnership; thus showcasing the potential of Liberian businesses and their products that are more marketable at home and abroad.

Also speaking, the president of LIBA, James Strother explained that Liberian owned businesses are prepared to expand and display their products abroad through partnership and business collaboration with their UK counterpart.

According to the head of LIBA, the collaboration could strengthen partnership to enhance the promotion of trade and investments that the country presently yearning for.

He mentioned that local businesses in Liberia need to be more innovative, as the partnership gets underway to have a win-win benefit for everybody who envisages success for the business agreement.

For his part, the Head of Commerce and Trade of the Liberia Business Association, Dominic Nimely, expressed optimism that the partnership agreement could work, if collective effort is applied, but caution the banks and other financial institutions to create access to finance for credible and result- driven Liberian owned businesses.

He also renewed call to the Liberian Government to provide assistance to LIBA that is the backbone for all indigenous owned businesses currently operating in every sector in Liberia.