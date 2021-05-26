Tanzania: Kaseke Blitz Steers Giants Yanga

YOUNG Africans confidently marched into the semifinals of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), after thrashing Mwadui FC 2-0 in the quarterfinal clash at CCM Kambarange Stadium in Shinyanga yesterday.

Hard fighting attacker, Deus Kaseke scored a brace to steer Yanga to the semifinals of the tournament, whose ultimate winner will represent the Mainland into CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Following the victory, the Jangwani Street had have now set a date with Biashara United. Yanga's Head Coach Nasridine Nabi was looking for his second win in all competitions since he took over from Juma Mwambusi.

And, he was rewarded by a spirited and determined display by his charges.

Nabi lost league game against Azam at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam before they battled to a barren draw against Namungo at the Majaliwa Stadium, Ruangwa, and Lindi.

Though they still have slim opportunities of winning the top flight league silverware, much of their energy have been directed towards the federation cup as such, one expect to witness a good game from both sides.

Last season, the Jangwani Street based team failed to go beyond the semifinals stage after succumbing to a heavy 4-1 defeat from their traditional rivals.

Simba with the latter going on to lift the trophy. In yesterday's encounter, Yanga showed intent to win from the word go, as they made series of forays as their host started slightly on the back foot.

Just four minutes after the kickoff, Kaseke raced past defenders scored to arrive at a well weighted pass in the area from midfielder Feisal Salum and the diminutive attacker easily pumped the ball into the back of the net past goalkeeper Mussa Mbisa.

However the goal was ruled out for an offside. Kaseke made another attempt in the 10th minute but Mwadui's custodian pilled off the ball which landed on Yakouba Sogne's path but the Burkinabe striker failed to make the most from the half chance.

Mwadui responded in the 23rd minute through Salim Aziz, only to see his close range shot blocked by goalie Farouk Shikalo.

A minute after Mwadui attempted to score; Kaseke powered the opening goal for Yanga capitalizing on a goalkeeping blunder.

After receiving a back pass from skipper Jackson Shiga and with time and space to clear the danger, keeper Mbise took his time and attempted to dribble past Kaseke but the attacker prodded the ball to easily score.

Yanga came in the second half with more energy, missing several clear cut chances via Sogne and Ditram Nchimbi in the 53rd and 55th minutes.

It did not take a while for Kaseke to net the second goal for his team in the 57th minute with a stunning chip past keeper Mbisa after a lovely onetwo pass with Sogne.

Yanga thought they have scored the third goal through Sogne in the 65th but his goal was ruled out for an offside.

Another attempt was made by substitute Waziri Junior in the 80th minute but his powerful header was well saved by Mbisa.