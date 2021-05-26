South Africa: Basic Education Condemns Fake News On Schools Closure

26 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Basic Education has condemned fake news doing rounds on social media, claiming that schools will close from 26 May 2021 and reopen on 28 June 2021.

"The Department of Basic Education is aware of a manipulated image doing the rounds purporting to be an announcement from Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga," the department said in a statement.

The department has dismissed the image as fake news and urged members of the public to be vigilant and verify sources of information they read before sharing it on social media.

"This type of malicious content is created with the express intent to cause confusion and mislead the public. We condemn such actions in the strongest possible terms.

"The department will use credible media platforms to communicate should there be developments in the sector," the department said.

Deputy Minister joins motivational tour

Meanwhile, Basic Education Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule, Ivory Park Taxi Association chairperson BJ Mkonza and 2019 Miss Teen Sub-Saharan Africa, Kimberley Malope, will on Wednesday take part in the 2nd Quarter Kuzondlula Motivational Tour.

The second leg of the tour will head to Ponelopele Oracle Secondary School, as well as the David Makhubo Secondary School in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

This visit by the Deputy Minister will provide an opportunity to conduct monitoring, and give support to schools to ensure that learners are motivated and geared to make 2021 a successful year.

The tour will be held under the theme 'Empowering Young Minds, Preparing for The Future'.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

