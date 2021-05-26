Rwanda: APR Coach Adil Mohamed Challenges Team to Sustain Unbeaten Run

25 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)

APR head coach Adil Mohamed has challenged his team to finish the season unbeaten after the champions defeated Espoir FC 1-0 on Sunday at Huye Stadium.

The goal was scored towards the end of the second half after a wonderful free kick from fullback Fitina Ombalenga hit the back of the net in the 89th minute.

"The team has been in good form since last season and the challenge now is to go another season without losing a single match. It will be a big task but the players are confident they can pull it off," Adil Muhamed said.

Under Moroccan the military side have maintained their winning ways after finishing on top of the table with maximum points.

The next game of the black and white outfit will be against AS Kigali on Wednesday at Muhanga Stadium.

Meanwhile, AS Kigali thrashed Rayon Sports 3-1, thanks to goals from Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Hussein Tchabalala Shaban and Abeddy Biramahire while Prince Rudasingwa netted the consolation goal for the Blues.

The teams that have advanced to top eight will have to face one of the highest scoring teams to win the 2020-2021 league title.

In other matches, Gasogi United humiliated Musanze with 4-1 Musanze, thanks to goals from Yamini Salum Kikoyo who netted two goals

