Nigeria: Lekki Seaport to Create 2,000 Direct Jobs - MD

The Managing Director of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), promoters of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Mr Du Ruogang, has said the port would generate about 2000 direct jobs and over 10,000 indirect jobs when it is completed in 2022.

Ruogang disclosed this recently while taking journalists on a tour to assess the level of progress on the construction work at the Lekki Port project site.

He also disclosed that construction work on the project has so far moved at a fast pace, reaching 51% completion, adding that some major milestones such as completion of Eastern breakwater had been achieved.

He stressed that all hands are already on deck to deliver the first of its kind Deep Sea Port in Nigeria as one of the shareholders, the Nigerian Ports Authority, had commenced work to initiate marine services at the site.

He also expressed confidence that the Lekki Deep Sea Port would change the narrative of Nigeria's maritime sector and consequently impact Nigeria's economic development.

According to him, Lekki Port is estimated to have an aggregate economic impact of $361 billion over 45 years, creating no less than 169,972 jobs and generating revenue for both state and federal government agencies through taxes, royalties and duties in the process.

The MD explained that the project has succeeded in providing employment opportunities for about 1,200 Nigerians with 50 of them from the host community.