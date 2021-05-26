Nigeria: 7,900 Schools in Sokoto, Bauchi Benefit From USAID's Early Grade Reading Materials

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has distributed a total of nine million early grade reading materials to 7,900 schools in Sokoto and Bauchi States, designed to improve learning especially at the basic education level.

Speaking during the Northern Education Initiative (NEI) Plus grand national project close out ceremony in Abuja recently, the Chief of Party, USAID NEI Plus, Mr. Nurudeen Lawal highlighted its achievements over the past five years, noting that the project, implemented in collaboration with major local, state, federal and international education establishments, has also increased access to basic education for over 269,000 out-of-school children, half of whom are girls; and improved reading outcomes for close to a million children in Bauchi and Sokoto States.

According to him, "the project was piloted in the northern states in Hausa, the materials designed for primary one to three, were expanded to include Igbo and Yoruba versions for schools in the south, as well as English. Over five years, Bauchi and Sokoto States invested more than $3.8 million (N1.6 billion) to expand the approach to all local government areas in the two states."

He said the agency has also helped in training over 9,600 teachers in early grade reading and created a pool of Nigerian reading experts with capacity to train more teachers, adding that under the activity, 200 new community reading centres and 800 reading corners have been opened in the two states.

"These efforts have increased reading instructional time and opportunities for about one million children and can potentially reach millions more children if sustained and scaled up across the country. "

In her remarks, USAID Education Office Director, Denise O'Toole said learning must start with reading, adding that teaching children to read in a language they understand gives them a powerful tool for lifelong learning, as it will contribute to developing a new generation of leaders equipped to help Nigeria meet the challenges ahead.

"Because of the critical role of reading in human development, USAID supported Nigeria through NEI Plus to develop and distribute more than nine million teaching and learning materials for early grade reading to 2,300 schools and 5,600 non-formal learning centres across both Bauchi and Sokoto States."

She noted that the agency recently assisted Nigeria to develop a national reading framework that sets common goals for reading standards and measurements to improve reading instruction.

To build on these gains, O'Toole said, "individuals and organisations with a stake in Nigeria's education, as well as parents and local communities must ensure that improved reading outcomes remain their top priorities and focus.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba commended USAID's laudable achievements and reiterate that the federal government of Nigeria through the miinistry of education will continue to partner with USAID to provide basic education services that promote self-reliance.

"We are ready to consolidate and sustain the gains made by USAID's NEI Plus activity beyond the two states of Bauchi and Sokoto," he said.