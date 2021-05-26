Nigeria: Cholera Kills 20 in Bauchi

No fewer than 20 people have been killed in a fresh cholera outbreak in Bauchi State.

About 322 persons have reportedly been infected in the outbreak which has spread across nine local government areas of the state.

Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Mohammed Maigoro, gave an update on the situation during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Maigoro explained that the index case, a 37-year-old patient, was admitted at Burra General Hospital on 24 April 2021.

He disclosed that four cholera treatment units had been activated in Bauchi metropolis, including Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH), Special Hospital Bauchi, Urban Maternity and PHC Kandahar.

He said the government had embarked on the chlorination of wells and decontamination of households in the affected local government areas, adding that surveillance activities had been heightened to detect and report cases promptly.

Maigoro, who said isolation centres had been set up in all general hospitals in the affected LGAs, added that the government had discussed with Bauchi Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) and RUWASA on how to support such communities with a better sanitary condition to reduce open defecation.