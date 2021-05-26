Nigeria: 20 Killed in Zamfara As Bandits Clash With Police

26 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

No fewer than 20 people died yesterday when the Police in Zamfara State clashed with bandits.

The residents of five villages of the Bungudu Local Government Area of the state fled when bandits, who had on Monday killed 10 persons and abducted many others, returned to the area while the victims were being buried.

The bandits who were on motorcycles had earlier invaded Dandamji, Gidan Runji, Doka, Yanmadanga and Yarkatsina villages on Monday and killed the 10 people and abducted many.

The gunmen also stole a large number of domestic animals after operating for several hours without any resistance.

The spokesperson for the state police command, SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the killing of the 10 people, adding that 10 bandits were also killed.

Shehu said, "At about 11pm in the night on Monday, the police responded to a distress call from Mada District of Gusau LGA that bandits stormed the area.

"The bandits were engaged in a gun duel by the joint police, vigilante operatives. Ten bandits were neutralised while others escaped. Normalcy was restored in the area.

