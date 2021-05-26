Nigeria: 4,683 Nigerians Get Second Dose of Astrazeneca Vaccine - Govt

The National primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) says it has begun providing second doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, disclosing that the number has reached 4,683.

NPHCDA Executive Director, Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

Shuaib said a total of 1, 929,237 Nigerians had taken their first dose of the vaccine.

He said the number represented 96 percent of the targeted population as it indicated that Nigeria had almost completed administering all first doses included in the campaign as of May 24.

He said: "We've now provided first COVID-19 vaccine doses to a total number of 1,929,237 Nigerians, representing 96% of the targeted population."

Those individuals currently eligible for second dose would have received their first dose 6 to 12 weeks ago, he said.