Nigeria: 4,683 Nigerians Get Second Dose of Astrazeneca Vaccine - Govt

26 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The National primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) says it has begun providing second doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, disclosing that the number has reached 4,683.

NPHCDA Executive Director, Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

Shuaib said a total of 1, 929,237 Nigerians had taken their first dose of the vaccine.

He said the number represented 96 percent of the targeted population as it indicated that Nigeria had almost completed administering all first doses included in the campaign as of May 24.

He said: "We've now provided first COVID-19 vaccine doses to a total number of 1,929,237 Nigerians, representing 96% of the targeted population."

Those individuals currently eligible for second dose would have received their first dose 6 to 12 weeks ago, he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.