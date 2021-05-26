Nigeria: IPOB Hires New Firm to Pursue Cause in N300m Deal

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has acquired the service of a new American lobbying firm to garner the support of the U.S. government for its secession bid.

A report by Premium Times said the one-year deal would cost Kanu and IPOB $750,000, which is over N300m at the current official exchange rate of N410 to $1.

The report said the deal was signed in February with Kanu's signature for the service of BW Global Group (BWGG LLC), co-owned by Jeffrey Birrel and Alan White, registered in Washington D.C.

It added that the agreement took effect from March 1, 2021, months after an earlier deal with a U.S.-based lobbying firm, Mercury Public Affairs LLC, expired.

"The details of the deals were sourced from the contractors' registration statements and agreements filed at the Foreign Agents Registration Unit of the U.S Department of Justice."

"The filings by BW Global Group (BWGG) after negotiations were concluded in February show that the firm was engaged by Mr Kanu to undertake "political activities" in the U.S. on behalf of IPOB."

"The activities include engaging the U.S. government, Congress and the Department of State, (the equivalent of Foreign Affairs Ministries in Nigeria and other countries) and engaging policymakers on behalf of IPOB."

"The registrant (BWGG) expects to advocate on behalf of IPOB within the US Government (including the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Department of State) and otherwise engage policymakers and opinion leaders."

The agreement, signed on February 24, 2021, by Mr Kanu, another representative of IPOB, Rita Eze, and a co-owner of BWGG, Mr White.

"BWGG shall provide the IPOB with services relating to the promotion of human rights and democracy and shall otherwise act as an advocate for the indigenous people of Biafra," the document reads in part.

It added that BWGG "may also undertake other similar services that might be referred to BWGG from the IPOB from time to time by mutual agreement."