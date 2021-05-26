Nigeria: 2023 - PDP, APC Bicker Over Burning of INEC Offices

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are bickering over the burning of offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some parts of the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the APC has been promoting acts of violence including the burning of INEC offices to build up an emergency situation and frustrate the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.

"It is despicable that having realised that it has no place in the 2023 election, given its abysmal failure in governance, APC leaders are seeking to set our country ablaze and truncate our hard-earned democracy.

"The PDP invites Nigerians to note the failure of the APC and its leaders to forcefully condemn this clear assault on our frontline institution of democracy. This is also as the APC administration has failed to take decisive steps to protect INEC facilities from assailants.

"Our party wants the APC to know that May 29, 2023 date is sacrosanct for it to leave office, free our nation from its stranglehold and fizzle out from our political firmament," it stated.

Reacting, APC in a statement by Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe alleged that the PDP had undemocratic plans.

The party said using lies and "sponsored media attacks" on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government, the PDP has "shown its hands as sponsors behind the politically-motivated attacks on some of our public and democratic institutions in the country, all in a clearly desperate bid to destabilise this government."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The APC said, "Perhaps, the PDP thinks Nigerians have forgotten its long and documented penchant of eroding and destroying democratic institutions.

"To name one, was it not the same PDP that attempted to discredit INEC and the entire 2019 election with a bogus tale of a server that never existed and employed hackers to disrupt the communication network of the electoral body during 2019 election?

"The APC cannot be at home and burn its house. A winner cannot destroy the process that brought it to success.

"From the 2015 to 2019 elections, Nigerians spoke clearly through their votes for the APC by mandating us to rescue the country from the PDPs 16-year misadventure. The PDP should address itself to the reality that it stands rejected by the electorate. Its undemocratic plan is ill-fated and will fail woefully."