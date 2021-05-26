Nigeria: Daniel, Amosun Traumatised Me for 16 Years, Says Osoba

Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, yesterday described the first 16 years after he left office as governor of the state as traumatic.

Speaking at the inauguration of a press centre built in the premises of the Governor's Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, and named after him, the former governor Osoba disclosed that his successors, Mr. Gbenga Daniel, and Senator Ibikunle Amosun, made the state "hell" for him after leaving office in 2003.

The former governor recounted his experience.

He said immediately he handed over to Daniel in 2003, he was declared persona non grata by the administration of Daniel.

He accused Daniel of preventing him from entering the state after his tenure.

"When I left office, I was so harassed to the point that all the plaques and the symbols of all the projects I did were the first to be removed throughout the state.

"The first 16 years of my leaving this office have been very, very traumatic. I never came back; I became a snake that doesn't go back to where it has turned over its skin. These premises (Governor's office) became a no-go area for me. To imagine that in my life, my return to these premises will be this glorious is something of emotion.

"My name was sent to EFCC so many times. The EFCC investigated, because everything was documented in files, they found nothing.

"I couldn't come to Abeokuta not to talk of visiting the office of the Governor. The other eight years, that one, also became problematic."

Osoba however expressed his joy for coming back to the Oke-Mosan Governor's office after 16 years of leaving office.

Osoba said, "Mr. Governor, you will not know how many hours you have added to my life with this action today. It may be hours, weeks, days, or years, but you have added something very great to my life today."

Also speaking, the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun lauded the former governor for his contributions to the development of the state and the country.