Nigeria: 2023 - Open Ticket Won't Stop Tinubu's Ambition - Chieftain

26 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Alhaji Muhammadu Murtala has said that the party's decision to open its 2023 presidential ticket will not stop the National Leader of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu presidential ambition.

He said the party leadership should abide by the zoning formula where the party presidential position is expected to be zoned to the southern part of the country in the interest of fairness and justice.

"Chief Tinubu is qualified to contest the presidency by the law and the so-called open ticket will not stop him," he said.

