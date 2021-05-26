Nigeria: Govt Woos Foreign Investors for Business Prospects

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has said foreign investors have been invited to explore new investment opportunities in Nigeria.

The bureau in a statement signed by its Head of Public Communications, Amina Tukur Othman, on Tuesday, said the foreign investors would participate in a one-day webinar on the theme: Financing Public Private Partnership to Boost Infrastructure Delivery in Nigeria on Thursday.

BPE said it organised the webinar to draw global attention to the massive investment opportunities in Nigeria's infrastructure space.

"The webinar slated for Thursday, May 27, 2021, at10:00 hours GMT (11:00 am local time),will be chaired by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; who is also, the Vice Chairman, National Council on Privatisation (NCP), Dr. (Mrs) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed", the statement said.

It said the speakers at the event include a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Kingsley Obiora, the Partner, Amaya Capital Ltd, Dr. David Ladipo, and the Managing Director, Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company, Mr. Chinua Azubuike.