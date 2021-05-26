South Africa Contemplates Its Own Digital Currency

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Digital currencies are not widespread -- more than 85% of central banks are investigating digital versions of their currencies, including South Africa.

Led by countries as large as China and as small as the Bahamas, central banks are warming to the idea of introducing digital currencies to effect faster, easier and cheaper transactions.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is the latest to get in on the act, announcing on Tuesday that it has embarked on a study to investigate the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as electronic legal tender, for general-purpose retail use, complementary to cash.

In October 2020 the Central Bank of the Bahamas introduced the "Sand Dollar" as an alternative to its traditional dollar. It can be loaded on to mobile wallets on smartphones and used to buy a beer, or scan a QR code, and is more convenient than swiping a credit card or using a grubby note.

The SARB has been monitoring the development of crypto assets for years, establishing the Crypto Assets Regulatory Working Group in 2018 and releasing a position paper in 2020. However, this is the first time it has communicated any interest in a CBDC....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.