South Africa Contemplates Its Own Digital Currency

Digital currencies are not widespread -- more than 85% of central banks are investigating digital versions of their currencies, including South Africa.

Led by countries as large as China and as small as the Bahamas, central banks are warming to the idea of introducing digital currencies to effect faster, easier and cheaper transactions.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is the latest to get in on the act, announcing on Tuesday that it has embarked on a study to investigate the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as electronic legal tender, for general-purpose retail use, complementary to cash.

In October 2020 the Central Bank of the Bahamas introduced the "Sand Dollar" as an alternative to its traditional dollar. It can be loaded on to mobile wallets on smartphones and used to buy a beer, or scan a QR code, and is more convenient than swiping a credit card or using a grubby note.

The SARB has been monitoring the development of crypto assets for years, establishing the Crypto Assets Regulatory Working Group in 2018 and releasing a position paper in 2020. However, this is the first time it has communicated any interest in a CBDC....