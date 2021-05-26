Namibia: Shallow Earthquake Recorded At Kamanjab

26 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Mines and energy deputy executive director (ED) Gloria Simubali yesterday confirmed a magnitude 4.9 earthquake that hit approximately 12 kilometres west of Kamanjab in the Kunene region.

According to her, the quake hit Monday morning at around 10h00.

"The event was recorded by seven seismic stations of the Namibian Seismological Network, namely Windhoek, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Karibib and Aus," Simubali said in a statement.

The earthquake registered a preliminary local magnitude (ML) of 4.9 as recorded by the Namibian Seismological Network at latitude (Y): -19 506 south, longitude (X): 14.958 east.

It was shallow at a depth of less than 15 km, and a team of geoscientists will be dispatched today (Wednesday) to conduct an intensity survey of the earthquake.

Simubali advised the public to follow precautionary measures when an earthquake occurs, which include staying and facing away from windows, and to watch out for falling objects.

"If you find yourself indoors, try going outside safely when possible, otherwise find refuge under a table. If you are outdoors, find a spot well clear of buildings, trees and powerlines." she urged.

