Rwanda: BAL Fetes Rwanda's ICT in Education Ambitions

25 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)

The Basketball Africa League has feted Rwanda's ICT in education ambition during the ongoing tourney.

As part of the Basketball Africa League's ongoing efforts to support local communities during the pandemic, the league's officials donated 150 educational laptops to the Rwandan Ministry of Education.

The symbolic handover took place at halftime of the AS Douanes vs. Zamalek match at the Kigali Arena. The game was attended by 150 teacher beneficiaries from 65 schools in three districts (Nyarugenge, Kicukiro and Gasabo).

BAL noted that with the pandemic has demonstrated the importance for education sectors to have robust ICT offerings for effective communication, work and learning, Rwanda had responded by building 22,000 new classrooms and recruiting 29,000 new teachers.

The league's officials noted that the government's plans to equip over 88,000 teachers in nursery, primary and secondary schools with laptops will further prepare teachers to help equip students with 21st century skills.

BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall said that availing gadgets to teachers is important to improve the quality of learning outcomes for learners.

"Today we are proud to support educators through the Rwanda Education Board's initiative to provide every teacher with the resources they need to equip the next generation with 21st century skills. Each teacher here tonight will receive a laptop to support their professional development," he said.

Director General of the Rwanda Education Board, Nelson Mbarushimana that they are seeking to avail laptops to over 88,000 teachers as part of the efforts to improve learning outcomes.

Beyond the matches, BAL has other impacts on countries including showcasing local elements consequently having a trickle-down effect in the participating economies.

With the tourney televised in over 200 countries, local talents, arts, fashion and other elements showcases are also expected to receive visibility catapulting them to the international stage.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

