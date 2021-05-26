Malawi: NBM Youth Entrepreneurs' New Product in the Offing

"The rural youth needs to step forward and out of their comfort zone."

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has said it will be coming up with a new product that will be specifically targeting young entrepreneurs so that the youths in the country are economically empowered.

Speaking in Blantyre Friday evening during a cocktail for Chief Executive Officers from the private sector organized by the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM), NBM plc Business Development Manager (Retail Banking) Wyson Kayira said the bank has been engaging the youth entrepreneurs since 2019.

"NBM had engagements with the young entrepreneurs in 2019 across the country. Our main aim was to get feedback on major hurdles they face to access financial services in the country and we equipped them with business management skills," said Kayira.

He said the idea was to come up with interventions to help them grow and be economically empowered.

"But the Covid-19 pandemic disturbed the process but now an offering is almost ready which will be specific for the young entrepreneurs, you just need to watch this space!" said Kayira.

Speaking at the function, Press Corporation plc General Manager (Operations) Dr. Lyton Chithambo said youths need support and encouragement by government, as well as non-state actors in order to meaningfully contribute to national development.

"Everybody needs to contribute in whatever little way they can. The rural youth needs to step forward and out of their comfort zone, the urban youth needs to think beyond their own material satisfaction and the other citizens need to push the youth and themselves to perform better, every single day," said Chithambo.

Speaking at the same function, Director of Youth in the ministry of Youth and Sports Judith Msusa hailed NBM plc and other organizations that are supporting youth empowerment activities.