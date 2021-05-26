Rwanda: Basketball League Scheduled for June 4

25 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has released the men's league fixtures with the regular season set to tip off on June 4 and conclude on July 10.

According to Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at Ferwaba, the 14 teams that make up the national basketball league have been placed under two groups, each comprising seven teams.

Here, the teams pooled in the same group will play against each other, and the top four in each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

The competition is organised in a tournament format, where there will be quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals.

Jabo said that every team must test for Covid-19 before every match until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, reigning national league champions Patriots are currently taking part in the ongoing Basketball Africa League which is expected to end on May 30.

Groups:

Group A:

Patriots BBC, RP IPRC Kigali, UGB, RP IPRC Musanze, Tigers BBC, Shoot 4 Stars, and UR Huye.

Group B:

REG BBC, APR BBC, RP IPRC Huye, Espoir BBC, 30 Plus, Rusizi BBC and UR CMHS

Meanwhile six teams will tussle it out in the women's fray and will play round-robin matches. The teams are: IPRC-South, Ubumwe, The Hoops, APR, Group Scolaire Marie Reine Rwaza and UR-Huye.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved.

