Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Invokes Nehanda Spirit to Improve Economy

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to draw inspiration from Muya Nehanda's gallant temperament in their resolve to improve the country's economy.

He was addressing hundreds of people at the unveiling of the First Chimurenga icon's statue in Harare's CBD Tuesday.

Nehanda was executed in 1898 by the white settler regime after putting up strong resistance against foreign occupation.

She remains the most celebrated heroine of her time.

Dozens of decades later, Mnangagwa has rallied locals to tap into her resilience spirit to improve the modern economy.

"As such, the warrior spirit of Mbuya Nehanda and other iconic heroes and heroines should motivate us to fully utilise our God given resources to build the Zimbabwe we all want, through hard, honest work.

"The culture of resilience engrained in the people of this great country should see us modernise, industrialise and grow our economy for the betterment of all.

"The unveiling of the statue of Mbuya Nehanda Nyakasikana is the manifestation of the bold commitment to reconstruct our country's rich past and history.

"It equally stands out as a symbol of unity, identity and an inspiration to present and future generations on the importance of unflinching patriotism, loyalty, fortitude and determination to defend and work for our beloved country against any odds.

"In the same vein, my government resolved to revisit the monuments, battle sites, and restriction and detention camps.

"We are determined to ensure that the narratives of our nation are presented in the correct historical perspective.

"The towering Mbuya Nehanda statue we are gathered here to unveil, is a reflection and embodiment of the heroic people of our country from Zambezi to Limpopo, from Plumtree to Mutare, who confronted colonial aggression and paid the supreme sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today."

Mnangagwa said the statue was a bold and unapologetic statement of the fact that Zimbabweans knew their origin, adding "it is a declaration that we stand proud of our identity".

He called upon Zimbabweans to respect the national monument stating the place should not be a playground for lovers and selfie addicts.