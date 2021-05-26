Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Invokes Nehanda Spirit to Improve Economy

26 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to draw inspiration from Muya Nehanda's gallant temperament in their resolve to improve the country's economy.

He was addressing hundreds of people at the unveiling of the First Chimurenga icon's statue in Harare's CBD Tuesday.

Nehanda was executed in 1898 by the white settler regime after putting up strong resistance against foreign occupation.

She remains the most celebrated heroine of her time.

Dozens of decades later, Mnangagwa has rallied locals to tap into her resilience spirit to improve the modern economy.

"As such, the warrior spirit of Mbuya Nehanda and other iconic heroes and heroines should motivate us to fully utilise our God given resources to build the Zimbabwe we all want, through hard, honest work.

"The culture of resilience engrained in the people of this great country should see us modernise, industrialise and grow our economy for the betterment of all.

"The unveiling of the statue of Mbuya Nehanda Nyakasikana is the manifestation of the bold commitment to reconstruct our country's rich past and history.

"It equally stands out as a symbol of unity, identity and an inspiration to present and future generations on the importance of unflinching patriotism, loyalty, fortitude and determination to defend and work for our beloved country against any odds.

"In the same vein, my government resolved to revisit the monuments, battle sites, and restriction and detention camps.

"We are determined to ensure that the narratives of our nation are presented in the correct historical perspective.

"The towering Mbuya Nehanda statue we are gathered here to unveil, is a reflection and embodiment of the heroic people of our country from Zambezi to Limpopo, from Plumtree to Mutare, who confronted colonial aggression and paid the supreme sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today."

Mnangagwa said the statue was a bold and unapologetic statement of the fact that Zimbabweans knew their origin, adding "it is a declaration that we stand proud of our identity".

He called upon Zimbabweans to respect the national monument stating the place should not be a playground for lovers and selfie addicts.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.