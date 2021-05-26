Rwanda: RIB Arrests Its Official Over Bribery

25 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) says it has arrested its top official in Rusizi District after it caught him red-handed allegedly receiving a bribe to release a detainee.

"The head of investigations in Rusizi Jules Kabanguka has been caught receiving a bribe worth Rwf300,000 to help release a detainee who faces a felony charge," RIB posted on Twitter on Tuesday, May 25.

Kabanguka was on Monday detained at the Kamembe RIB station pending the submission of his case file to prosecution, the agency said.

The bureau acted on a tip-off to arrest him, Thierry Murangira, its acting spokesperson, told The New Times.

"No one is above the law, it's so unfortunate that it is one of us but the law must take its own course," he said, adding that being an investigator is an aggravating circumstance attracting a more severe sentence than usual.

If found guilty, Kabanguka could face up to 10 years in prison - three years more than the heaviest sentence he could have faced if he was an ordinary offender.

Murangira invited members of the public to join the fight against corruption, insisting there is no relenting "in our commitment to building a corruption-free society."

RIB has availed a toll-free line, 2040, for anyone wishing to report a case.

