Namibia: Police Call for Help to Find Man in Fraud Case

The Namibian Police are requesting the public to help trace the whereabouts of Edgar Cardoso Alves, who has to appear in the High Court in connection with fraud charges.

In a media statement on Monday, the police said Alves - about 1,7 metres tall and light in complexion - drives a BMW three series with the registration number N 2345 SH.

The police said their efforts to trace him have proven futile.

They urged anyone with information regarding Alves' whereabouts to contact detective chief inspector Prada at 081 875 5972 or detective warrant officer Mumbala on cellphone number 081 222 2942.