Uganda: Early Goals, Random Scorers Keep Arua Hill Ahead in Fufa Big League

Arua Hills stretched their unbeaten record to 10 games with a commanding 2-0 win over Maroons on Sunday in Arua.

Coach Hussein Mbalangu's strategy to kill off games early in the first half seems to be returning fruits as the team has picked four points in his opening two games of the second round.

The team was 2-0 up by the 15th minute against Kataka in Mbale last Wednesday but ended up sharing spoils in a 2-all draw.

Two-quick goals by Mike Kawooya and Allan Mugalu on Sunday saw them lead Maroons by the same margin at the half-hour mark and, this time, went on to seal the win.

Trusted strategy

"It's our strategy to score early goals so that we kill off games fast and disorganise our opponents. I discovered that some teams don't do proper warm-ups and we want to exploit that by catching them before they get into the game," Mbalangu revealed his plans.

"We tried to do this in the first round but we wasted a lot of chances but the team has now improved. We're converting the chances."

Leading the Elgon group with 20 points, one ahead of Blacks Power and Gaddafi, the Arua boys have scored 17 goals so far from seven different scorers.

Mbalangu says that the dynamics of the Fufa Big League requires a team to have several options that can easily adjust when needed.

Match-winners

"We try to prepare them in training so that we broaden our options and create more match-winners. That way, it becomes hard for opponents to lay a proper strategy to trap us because we can adjust our style and still get goals," he added.

In the Rwenzori group, Tooro United's 2-0 over second-placed Nyamityobora opened a five-point gap as the side from Fort Portal moved to 23.

Proline also stepped up their bid with a similar win over Tiles and Terrazzo to move within a point to second place.

WEEKEND RESULTS

Tooro United 2-0 Nyamityobora

Arua Hill 2-0 Maroons

Paidha 0-1 Blacks Power

Gaddafi 1-0 Kataka

Calvary 1-0 Mbale Heroes

Luweero U 3-2 Water

Proline 2-0 Terrazzo & Tiles