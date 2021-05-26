Uganda: Magogo Picks Nomination Forms for Fufa Presidency

The race for Fufa presidency has so far attracted three contenders - all with distinct traits and egos.

Incumbent Moses Magogo, accompanied by Fufa top brass, was the last to pick nomination forms from the federation's Electoral Commission boss Mathias Bwire yesterday.

Earlier in the morning, his rival Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West MP and Later FC chairman, had picked his and vowed to halt Magogo's eight-year reign as Fufa supremo. Proline patron Mujib Kasule was the first to register his bid on Monday and decried the limited time to return the filled forms. All candidates are mandated to return their filled forms today with Kasule booking midday, Ssewanyana 2pm and Magogo an hour later. Magogo, also Budiope East MP, has twice run unopposed but now faces a duo challenge should Kasule and Ssewanyana be sieved for the Mbale Assembly.

" The great things we have done for Ugandan football in the last eight years speak volumes. That is the cardinal reason I'm back to galvanize the achievements," Magogo told journalists at Fufa House in Mengo yesterday. Ssewanyana had hinted about talking Magogo to court over the 2014 World Cup tickets sale saga to render him ineligible to stand. " We follow the law and we remain accountable for whatever we do," Magogo responded.