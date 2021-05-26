Uganda: Magogo Picks Nomination Forms for Fufa Presidency

26 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Denis Bbosa

The race for Fufa presidency has so far attracted three contenders - all with distinct traits and egos.

Incumbent Moses Magogo, accompanied by Fufa top brass, was the last to pick nomination forms from the federation's Electoral Commission boss Mathias Bwire yesterday.

Earlier in the morning, his rival Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West MP and Later FC chairman, had picked his and vowed to halt Magogo's eight-year reign as Fufa supremo. Proline patron Mujib Kasule was the first to register his bid on Monday and decried the limited time to return the filled forms. All candidates are mandated to return their filled forms today with Kasule booking midday, Ssewanyana 2pm and Magogo an hour later. Magogo, also Budiope East MP, has twice run unopposed but now faces a duo challenge should Kasule and Ssewanyana be sieved for the Mbale Assembly.

" The great things we have done for Ugandan football in the last eight years speak volumes. That is the cardinal reason I'm back to galvanize the achievements," Magogo told journalists at Fufa House in Mengo yesterday. Ssewanyana had hinted about talking Magogo to court over the 2014 World Cup tickets sale saga to render him ineligible to stand. " We follow the law and we remain accountable for whatever we do," Magogo responded.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.