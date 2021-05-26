Tanzania: Alikiba Becomes Father for the 7th Time

26 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Bongoflava star Ali Salehe Kiba, simply known as Ali Kiba to his fans, has become a father for, wait for this, the 7th time, after welcoming his second child with Kenyan wife Amina Khalef.

Last Saturday Amina kept left her fans guessing when she shared a photo of a newborn hand on her Insta-Stories with no caption.

Amina had been rumored to be pregnant for a while now and managed to keep it a secret until last week when she welcomed her second-born son with the Tanzanian sensation and Mwana hitmaker.

"I would want to reveal much but it's true Ali's wife had been pregnant until last week when she welcomed their second child. The newborn is a boy," a close friend to the singer and his family revealed to Nairobi News.

Kiba known for keeping his love life secret is yet to disclose anything concerning the birth of his new son either on his social media pages or with any media outlet.

The Kajiandae singer welcomed his first son with Amina in March 2019, a year after the couple held two lovely weddings in Mombasa and Dar es Salaam that were reported to have cost millions of shillings.

Mombasa's governor Ali Hassan Joho who is very close to Ali Kiba is said to have pulled the strings from a far in this wedding.

Besides the two kids with Amina, Ali has sired five other children with different baby mamas. He however lost a son years back.

