Africa: Global Health Leaders Call for More Investment in Nursing

26 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Moraa Obiria

With women constituting more than 70 per cent of the nursing workforce globally, health reforms targeting nurses could greatly benefit them.

As the pandemic ravages on, global health leaders are calling for more investment in the nursing profession to improve their working conditions in addition to increasing their numbers.

"Nurses need proper equipment, good working conditions, appropriate education and job creation. Unless this happens, the world will be short of about six million nurses by 2030," said former health minister of Botswana, Prof Sheila Tlou on Monday, during the virtual conclusion of a three-year nursing rights advocacy campaign by Nursing Now.

"Around 80 per cent of primary care can be performed by nurse practitioners and specialist nurses are showing how effective they can be in caring for patients with particular health challenges such as cancer and mental health," she added.

In reinforcing the appeal, International Council of Nurses President Ms Annette Kennedy said: "Nursing is a profession that the world cannot afford not to invest in."

University of Global Health Equity, Centre for Nursing and Midwifery, chairperson, Ms Judy Khanyola said Covid-19 has exposed existing inequalities in access to healthcare and nurses are crucial to ending these disparities.

Huge sacrifices

In a recorded video message, Nursing Now patron Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Middleton, emphasised the fundamental role nurses have played in containing Covid-19.

"Covid-19 has highlighted the vital role that nurses provide, which we all rely on, and it's made all the more extraordinary when we consider the huge sacrifices and personal demands that have been placed on all of you by the pandemic."

Nursing Now founder Lord Nigel Crisp said: "We will not beat Covid-19, stop the next pandemic, or tackle skyrocketing rates of diabetes or heart disease, unless we help nurses to work at their full potential."

World Health Organisation, director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries "to invest in nurses so they are supported, protected, motivated, and equipped to deliver safe care."

Nurses are also central in prevention of maternal and neonatal deaths. Majority are, however, unskilled on midwifery.

In Kenya, data from United Nations Population Fund indicates that as at 2018, there were 46,703 nursing professionals without midwifery training. A further 13,198 nursing associate professionals in practice lacked similar training.

