Rwanda: Ex-Ruhengeri Court of Appeal Becomes a Genocide Memorial

Remains of over 800 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi who were killed within and around the town of Musanze, formerly Ruhengeri, are to be laid to rest at the newly created Genocide memorial at the former Ruhengeri Court of Appeal.

Speaking to The New Times, Axelle Kamanzi, the vice mayor in charge of social affairs in Musanze District said that these remains will be relocated from Muhoza Genocide Memorial.

For years, Genocide survivors have been asking for authorities to designate the former court as a memorial site, owing to the historical significance it carries.

According to Kamanzi, the construction works started two weeks ago and that the remains will be relocated there "within less than 12 months."

"Despite the fact that responding to the calls by Genocide survivors took a long time, I am happy to inform you that the Ministry of Justice gave us the former courthouse, and we have started the works to repurpose it to become a memorial," she said.

She said that the construction works will cost Rwf596 million upon completion.

During the interview, she said that the new structure will have three components; a historical museum, a memorial garden and mass graves, on top of the offices for staff.

On reasons why the former Court of Appeal is changing into a genocide memorial, she said that many Tutsi were killed from there when they fled different parts of the former Ruhengeri Prefecture.

"The fact that they were killed in a place meant to deliver justice carries a big meaning in as far as the Genocide history is concerned. It was a temple of justice, where the Tutsi felt they would be safe but they were mercilessly killed from inside the courtroom."

She said that this is a historical museum where even foreigners will be coming to discover more on the peculiar Rwandan history.

Genocide survivors in Musanze District who spoke to The New Times say that approximately 830 Tutsi from different parts of former Ruhengeri Prefecture were killed at the courthouse.