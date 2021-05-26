Kenya: Bashir Cash Transfers to Somalia Were for Real Estate Projects, Says Manager

The slain Somali-American businessman, Mohamud Bashir Mohamed, transferred huge sums of money to Somalia to finance his multiple real estate projects, a senior manager of one of his key companies has said.

The Infinity Development Limited head of operations, Leonard Makokha, yesterday said the firm owned by Bashir had been wiring millions of dollars to Mogadishu to fund government, private and United Nations projects.

He was responding to media reports that quoted security intelligence sources linking Bashir's huge cash transfers to financing of terrorist groups in Somalia.

Mr Makokha listed phase two of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS)-funded court and prison complex in Mogadishu, valued at nearly Sh200 million ($1.8 million), among the constructions that Infinity Development was undertaking.

Others include the renovation of the SOS Children Village, whose contract sum was about Sh130 million ($1.2 million). Both projects are complete.

The prison facility is specially designed to handle high-security cases and detainees including those charged with terrorism and secure accommodation for judges and prosecutors to reduce the significant risk of terrorist attacks.

Other projects include construction of the Mogadishu Ministry of Health headquarters and the renovation of the presidential palace, Villa Somalia, works which the firm said were done by Horn Construction Company as it was known before Bashir acquired it in 2015 and changed its name to Infinity Development Limited.

A search of the company's registration records shows the firm is owned by Bashir and his sister, Hani Gobabe Mohamud, both of whom are listed as co-directors.

Mega projects

Bashir held the largest proportion of shares and was the company's CEO as spelt out on the door leading to his corner officer at The Mirage Towers, off Chiromo Road, in Nairobi's Westlands area.

The exquisitely furnished office has been closed for the past few days to mourn Bashir, with employees expected to resume work tomorrow to proceed with the multi-million shilling projects that it is undertaking in the country.

These include the Sh729 million civil works for the proposed construction of affordable houses in Nairobi's Mukuru slums upgrade on a 56-acre land belonging to the Kenya Meteorological department and other private projects within the city.

The tender was awarded to the firm in November last year by the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development.

A firm that had contested the State's decision to award Infinity Development the tender filed a case with the Public Procurement Complaints, Review and Appeals Board (PPCRAB), but later withdrew from the case.

So what was special about Bashir's firm that won him all the mega projects?

Mr Makokha describes his boss as a perfectionist, the kind who wanted everything done to the letter and on time, which he attributes to the success of the company.

"He delivered quality projects on time and without asking for extra costs. He did not use shortcuts and is a perfectionist," said Mr Makokha.

Police tight-lipped

"We are a company of 19 employees but we have satellite offices in other areas and even in Mogadishu. I can say I was closest to him because we spent much of the time together assessing projects and driving around the city. If he knew that this was coming, he would have mentioned it to me but he did not. He must have been caught off-guard," Mr Makokha added.

The manager is one of those who have recorded statements with Kabete DCI detectives, who are investigating the matter. No arrests had been made by yesterday, and the police remained tight-lipped on the status of the case.

Mr Makokha says his boss had left him in Kisumu when he was abducted outside Miale Lounge in Lavington.

"Had I been in Nairobi he would have even asked me to accompany him to the lounge but I also did not expect that he would hold a meeting on an EID holiday. I cannot suspect who he was meeting because he did not mention. Up to to now we still have no clue as to who may have wanted to harm him," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya U.S., Canada and Africa Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the days leading to Bashir's disappearance, Makokha said his boss had not shown any signs of distress or unusual behavior. The two had travelled to Kisumu together in preparation for the firm's handing over of the Sh700m Uhuru Business Park in Kisumu that shall be handed over to the government on June 1st.

"He left Kisumu jovial and came to Nairobi, we spoke over the phone and talked about the celebrations. When I heard he had disappeared, I thought he was just somewhere chilling out and did not suspect anything sinister until reality hit me the following day when I heard he hadn't called the family, which is very unusual of him," recalled Makokha.

He says the firm's clients have received the news of Bashir's disappearance and death with shock and concern.

"At times we just don't know what to say to them but we assure them that we shall have a sit down with Bashir's family and whoever will be responsible and continue working. We assure the government that whatever Infinity has undertaken to do, we will do to completion. The company has structures in place to run the business and manage its 19 permanent employees," he added.