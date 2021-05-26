Rwanda: Investment in Technology Will Speed Up Transition to Renewable Energy - Kagame

25 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

President Paul Kagame has called upon global governments to focus on development finance as a way of speeding up the transition to renewable energy.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, May 25 while addressing the Global Roundtable on Extractive Industries, a conference convened online by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, to discuss how to transform the extractive industry into an engine for sustainable development.

Speaking to the participants, Kagame noted that the world is on a path to decarbonization, which implies significant changes to energy policies, particularly around coal and other fossil fuels.

He however highlighted that non-renewable sources of energy won't disappear overnight, for example in developing countries.

Here, he tipped governments to focus on development finance to fast-track the transition to renewable energy.

"We can focus on development finance to speed up the transition to renewable energy through investments in new technologies and distribution networks," he said.

"Rwanda, for example, has decided to embark on a shift to electric vehicles in the coming years. Rwanda is also committed to upgrading to clean cooling technologies in line with the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol," he added.

Talking about the extractive industry, Kagame said it has had a bad reputation, where its dividends often don't reach the public, or its impacts on the environment are not accounted for.

He therefore called for "a new compact" between governments and the private sector to deal with such issues.

On his part, Guterres highlighted the importance of mineral resources, saying they are one of "earth's great endowments."

"Their extraction plays a dominant role in the economies of 81 countries," he said.

"These countries account for a quarter of global Gross Domestic Product, half the world's population and nearly 70 per cent of people living in extreme poverty," he added.

Noting that these industries generate large amounts of foreign exchange earnings, foreign direct investment and government revenues, and have the potential to drive economic growth and poverty reduction, he expressed dismay that they continue to be associated with a "litany of ills."

"We cannot escape the fact that extractive industries are also potentially associated with a litany of ills - corruption, exploitation, colonialism and racism; environmental degradation, worsening climate change and biodiversity loss; armed conflict, gender-based violence, population displacement, cultural harm and human rights violations," he said.

The shared responsibility by leaders, he said, is to ensure that the benefits of mineral resources reach all people in society, not just elites and that it should be done while safeguarding the environment.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.