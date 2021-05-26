Rwanda: Kagame Makes Case for Pan-African Medicines Agency

President Paul Kagame has called on African countries to speed up the process to establish the African Medicines Agency in the course of the year by signing and ratifying the treaty.

Kagame was speaking Tuesday, while chairing the virtual 38th Session of the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee on.

Kagame is the current Chairperson of the Committee.

He said that the body which, is expected to play a regulatory role, will be central to Africa's ambitions to produce safe and effective pharmaceuticals and vaccines for African citizens.

"Our continent remains exposed to many socio-economic challenges brought about by the Covid pandemic.

"Successfully navigating these times will require innovative solutions and above all increased regional cooperation," the Head of State said.

Kagame also called on members to leverage the agency to address member states' key pain points including resource mobilisation.

"We must make sure that this enhanced agency strengthens delivery on our continent's key priority areas. Resource mobilization will remain a key factor for achieving our goals."

NEPAD is a development agency of the African Union, coordinating and executing priority regional and continental development projects to promote regional integration towards the accelerated realisation of Agenda 2063 - Africa's vision and action plan.

Earlier in the day, President Kagame had made remarks at UBA Group's annual Africa Day event where he rallied young people of the continent to be involved in good and developmental politics.