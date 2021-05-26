South Africa: Ace Magashule Digs Himself Deeper Into the Hole As ANC Considers Charges for 'Unbecoming' Remarks

analysis

Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's fight to maintain his position appears to have gone from bad to worse. The party is looking at charging him for speaking outside Jacob Zuma's criminal trial and the embattled leader has ditched plans to stage a mass rally this week.

Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is fast running out of political options to maintain his influential position within the party after the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) announced on Tuesday it was looking at laying disciplinary charges against him for speaking outside the criminal trial of former president Jacob Zuma last week.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NWC said it, "condemned the unbecoming, divisive and defiant behaviour of comrades Secretary-General Magashule, Tony Yengeni and Carl Niehaus during the recent court appearance of former president Jacob Zuma".

Magashule was suspended after he refused to follow the party's step-aside rule and vacate his position after he was charged with corruption regarding a R255-million asbestos audit contract while he was Free State premier.

He is challenging his suspension in court and maintains his innocence regarding the Free State contract.

The ANC NWC said it had tasked the party's "national presenter", who...