South Africa: Basic Education Condemns Fake News On School Closure

25 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Basic Education is aware of a manipulated image doing the rounds purporting to be an announcement from Basic Education Minister, Mrs. Angie Motshekga. The false announcement (Below) makes the false assertion that schools will close from tomorrow, Wednesday 26 May 2021 and reopen on 28 June 2021.

The Department wishes to dismiss this image as FAKE NEWS and continues to urge members of the public to be vigilant and verify sources of information they read before sharing it on social media. This type of malicious content is created with the express intent to cause confusion and mislead the public. We condemn such actions in the strongest possible terms.

The Department will use credible media platforms to communicate should there be developments in the sector.

