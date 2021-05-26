South Africa Take Note - Employing More Nurses Can Slash Total Health Costs, Study Suggests

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiyese Jeranji for Spotlight

A recent study published in 'The Lancet' medical journal suggests that health cost savings resulting from employing more nurses would be double the cost of hiring them. The study was undertaken in Australia, but might have important implications for nursing in South Africa.

A study conducted across 55 hospitals in Queensland suggests that a recent state policy to introduce a minimum ratio of one nurse to four patients for day shifts has successfully improved patient care, with a 7% drop in the chance of death and readmission and a 3% reduction in length of stay for every one less patient a nurse has on their workload. These reductions resulted in the cost savings.

The study compared 27 hospitals where the policy was implemented with 28 hospitals where it wasn't.

"Despite some evidence that more nurses in hospitals could benefit patient safety, similar policies have not been widely implemented across the globe, partly due to an absence of data on the long-term effects and costs, as well as limited resources," the study authors said.

"Our findings plug a crucial data gap that has delayed a widespread roll-out of nurse staffing mandates. Opponents of these policies often raise concerns that there is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

