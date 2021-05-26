South Africa: While Dudu Myeni Prevaricates, Zizi Kodwa Is Accused of Pocketing Millions

analysis

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni eventually deigned to appear at the Zondo Commission via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon, after being a no-show in person. Her evasions were overshadowed by testimony given earlier in the day to the effect that State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa had accepted millions in apparent bribes from tech company EOH.

While he was ANC spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa received cash and payments in kind from tech giant EOH amounting to more than R2-million.

This was the upshot of testimony given to the Zondo Commission on Tuesday by ENS Forensics specialist Steven Powell. Powell had previously been tasked by the commission into looking at EOH, its relationship with the ANC and the money and communications flowing between EOH executive Jehan Mackay and Kodwa.

Powell told the commission that a subpoena of Kodwa's bank accounts had revealed multiple transfers from Mackay, from May 2015 to February 2016. On one such occasion, in February 2016, Mackay deposited R30,000 in Kodwa's account to take it out of arrears.

Kodwa was also sponsored for luxury accommodation at establishments like the swanky Villa Barbados in Camps Bay.

Powell explained that Kodwa was one of a number of "influencers, middle-men, intermediaries" used by...