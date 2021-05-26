Namibia: Reconafrica Denies Malpractice

Canadian oil and gas company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) says allegations about malpractices in their oil exploration activities are "categorically untrue".

This was detailled in a statement issued by the company.

"ReconAfrica adheres fully to the legal obligations within all territories in which it operates. Allegations have been made in the media suggesting that this is not the case. These are categorically untrue," the statement said.

This comes after allegations that the oil company is illegally occupying and drilling on land at the Kawe and Mbambi villages in the Kavango East region, where ReconAfrica has a licence to explore for oil and gas in over 25 000 square kilometres of the Okavango Basin.

A family at Mbambi has a spoliation application pending in the High Court against the company, alleging that the land on which it has started digging for its second test well is the family's ancestral land.

Other allegations lodged against ReconAfrica include operating without approved water permits, failing to implement standard environment protections, and seeking minimal local community input regarding concerns about the potential effects of the project.

Furthermore, a recently published article by National Geographic accused the oil company of misleading its investors, as detailed in a whistleblower complaint filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Despite this, ReconAfrica claims their "practices and technologies ... are widely regarded as among the best in the world for environmental protection and safety".

The company says it is bringing these innovations to every aspect of their project.

"We sincerely believe Namibia's energy industry can be developed in an environmentally and socially responsible manner that is accountable and supports the development and delivery of much-needed economic and social benefits, as well as funding investments in local wildlife and ecological conservation," the statement read.

Furthermore, the company says Namibia would ultimately determine how it manages its natural resources.

This, however, contradicts concerned stakeholders, who say ReconAfrica does the bare minimum regarding consulting with local communities.

These allegations first arose when ReconAfrica representatives failed to attend a series of public consultations at villages in the area earlier this year.

Furthermore, local groups took issue with the brief objection period provided to stakeholders to submit feedback on ReconAfrica's application for occupational land rights at Kawe and Mbambi.

They said the application was lodged without authorisation from those areas' communal landlords.