Namibia: 'Go for the Chin' - Nujoma

26 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Boxer Jeremiah 'Low Key' Nakathila should target American Shakur Stevenson's chin when they clash for the interim WBO junior lightweight world title in Las Vegas next month, founding president Sam Nujoma has advised.

Nujoma, an avid boxing follower who is also the patron of MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions, gave the tip to Nakathila when the fighter stopped by the former president's residence at Etunda in the Omusati region last week.

The fight takes place in Las Vegas on 12 June.

"I want to encourage you to go to the USA and put your country on the world map just like the founding father and heroes of this country like Mandume Ndemufayo, Hosea Kutako, Hendrik Witbooi and many others," said an excited Nujoma. "Hit him very hard and make sure you hit him on the chin."

Nujoma praised the boxing fraternity for bringing positive attention to the country.

"It is good that you came by. When we were fighting to liberate this country, we consulted with the elders and heroes of this nation to give us advice on how to conquer the enemy. So when you step in that ring, you must fight for our country and Africa," he said.

Nakathila vowed to fight for the flag.

"It was a great honour for me to meet our founding father and I will take his boxing advice seriously. What an inspiration he has been for the many that came before me and I am even more motivated to bring the world title home," Nakathila said.

His trainer and promoter, Nestor Tobias, said the highly rated Stevenson will be a big test of Nakathila's mettle.

"It is a tradition that we pay a courtesy visit to the founding father before every world title fight. He has always inspired all our world title contenders because his inspiration and motivation is very powerful and it does wonders for the psychology of our boxers especially when they fight away which is not easy," Tobias said.

"Nakathila is fired up and preparations have been on point and we look forward to this mega fight," he added.

