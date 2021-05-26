Cameroon: Promoting Human Dignity - Rights Commission Empowered

A four-day workshop which ends on Friday May 28, 2021 is underway in Yaounde.

Members and staff of the Cameroon Human Rights Commission are updating their skills on the promotion and protection of human rights in the country. The induction workshop is the first following the reorganization of the Rights Commission in Cameroon in 2019 and the recent appointment of Commissioners by the President of the Republic in February 2021 followed by their oath taking in April this year. The workshop holding from May 25 to 28, 2021 is thus intended to equip members and staff of the Commission with the observation and analytical skills on rights violation and the prevention of torture.

In his opening statement, the Chairperson of the Cameroon Human Rights Commission, Prof. James Mouangue Kobila said with the complexities around the concept of human rights in the society, it was necessary for Commissioners and staff to have themselves equipped with contemporary human rights principles. "The State has understood that we cannot build a better society in our countries, which are ever less communitarian and ever more individualistic, nor can we make democracy a part of daily life without rooting a human and peoples' rights culture and the rule of law through the effective functioning of the mechanisms and institutions that are its vectors and that ensure its defence," he highlighted. Cameroon's commitment in the protection and promotion of human rights, Prof. James Mouangue Kobila noted, has been recently demonstrated by its active participation in the functioning of regional and international human rights mechanisms.

On her part, the Chairperson of the Human Rights Council for Côte d'Ivoire and representative of the International Organisation of la Francophonie (IOF), Namizata Sangaré, said the workshop is intended to bring stakeholders of human rights closer to the population to better ensure their civil rights are guaranteed. She noted that global mobilisation of resources is needed to effectively protect the rights of persons.

The workshop is organised by technical and funding partners engaged in the protection of human rights under the coordination of the United Nations Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Central Africa.