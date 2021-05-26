Cameroon-Italy Relations - Mutual Ties Assessed

External Relations Minister received an Italian delegation yesterday May 24, 2021.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella on May 24, 2021 granted audience to an Italian delegation on a working mission in Cameroon led by Natalia Quitavalle, Minister Plenipotentiary. The delegation was accompanied to the audience by the Italian Ambassador to Cameroon, Marco Romitti.

In her statement after the audience, the Head of Delegation said she was in Cameroon to further consolidate cooperation ties between Cameroon and Italy. "My visit is linked to the fact that I am supposed to verify the altitude and relationship that our embassy has with the local authorities in the country where it is accredited. And it was the occasion of the delegation to meet with the Minister of External Relations and exchange views on the main task that we are confronting now, which from a certain point of view is linked to the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," she explained, adding that she has been impressed by the cordial relationship existing between Cameroonian authorities and the embassy.

On the global health crisis, Natalia Quitavalle said they exchanged ideas on how best to tackle the challenge and at the same time progress in bilateral relations for the accomplishment of new and global issues between the two countries. Italy, she noted, is very much engaged in its relationship with Africa and is organising possibilities of several encounters within the framework of what is termed meeting with Africa. "We had a chance to talk about that with the Minister and he assured us of Cameroon's presence in Rome in the next meeting," she stated.

Cameroon and Italy cooperate in several domains including security, agriculture (forestry), trade, promotion of investments, social housing and illegal immigration. Several high-level exchange visits have been carried out by distinguished personalities of both countries with President Paul Biya of Cameroon having visited Italy in 1990 on the occasion of the football world cup competition where he witnessed the opening match between Cameroon-Argentina (1-0). There are about 4,000 Cameroonian students in Italy, and a good number of Italian enterprises operate in Cameroon.